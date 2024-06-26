A methane outbreak occurred at the Uralkali mine in Solikamsk, two were injured

In Solikamsk, Perm Territory, a methane outbreak occurred at a mine. The company reported this, reports TASS.

A methane outbreak occurred at the Uralkali mine. According to preliminary data, two people were injured. No other details about the situation were provided.

“A plan for eliminating the consequences of the accident has been activated, personnel have been brought to the surface,” the company reported.

