A resident of the Dagestani village of Levashi, who fell asleep under a tree, crawled into her mouth with a snake, Channel Five reports.

Doctors had to remove the reptile from the woman’s mouth. It is known that at the time of the operation the patient was under anesthesia.

The snake was at least one meter long. The video footage taken at the hospital shows how one of the paramedics was frightened by the extracted reptile and bounced off the operating table.

Earlier in Perm, a one and a half meter python entered the apartment of a large family through the toilet.