Around 10:00 p.m. this Friday, a meteor has flown over the sky of Madrid. According to several Internet users, the phenomenon has been seen in various parts of the city: from Vallecas to Chamberí, passing through Alcalá de Henares.

In the videos posted on social networks by some users, you can appreciate perfectly the ball of light crossing the sky. This is a very strange phenomenon, since the citizens of the capital They are not used to the light pollution of the city.

Alex Riveiro, Scientific disseminator, clarified on Twitter that in the images released seems to be appreciated “earthgrazer. A shooting star that only skims the upper part of the atmosphere.”

Ball of fire

Last January, a rock from an asteroid entered the atmosphere at 126,000 kilometers per hour. This generated a huge ball of fire over Madrid, which could also be seen from other points of the Spanish territory.

As explained later Jesus Martínez Frías, CSIC researcher and meteorite expert, the fireball did not turn into a meteorite and disintegrated in midair: “It was a meteor since has disintegrated. It is one of the thousands that occur a year. In Madrid in 1996 a meteorite did fall “.