The Government of the Canary Islands considers it probable that the loud noise that numerous inhabitants of different parts of Gran Canaria have heard early this Wednesday afternoon is due to a meteorite that has flown over the islands and that has been able to impact the sea to the north , as explained on Wednesday afternoon by the president of the regional government, Ángel Víctor Torres. Torres has remarked that “no damage has been recorded” and has asked the population for calm.

The Security and Emergencies Directorate of the regional Executive has explained in a statement that the 112 emergency service opened an investigation after having previously received several calls from the south of Tenerife and the islands of La Gomera and La Palma, in which they communicated, by On the one hand, having seen “a ray of green and red light that crossed the sky” and, on the other, “a trail of smoke in the direction of Gran Canaria”. These calls were followed by more than 40 from Gran Canaria, reporting the explosion.

Based on these data, the Instituto Astrofísico de Canarias (IAC) has considered it highly probable that the noise was due to a fireball that has crossed the sky of the Canary Islands and that has touched the atmosphere at the height of Gran Canaria. The IAC has not ruled out that, having heard and felt the vibration, the meteor may have touched the earth in small fractions. For now, it has been ruled out that the explosion was caused by a jet plane, a seismic movement or any activity that could have caused an explosion, as well as that the phenomenon was caused by a fire.

The scientist Javier Licandro, from the Instituto de Astrofísica de Canarias, has no doubt that it is a meteorite: “White and in a bottle: it was seen on several islands, with a reddish trail, according to what I read, causing a roar due to the wave crash. It is clear that it is a car and not just any car”, explains Licandro.

The term fireball, in astronomy, refers to asteroids that generate a flash when entering the Earth’s atmosphere, although they do not finally hit the ground. “At night it would have been a brutal phenomenon,” says Licandro, who was just at the Teide observatory testing a new instrument to detect asteroids. The IAC specialist believes that the meteorite must have been one meter in diameter, although he acknowledges that its size is not easy to calculate, because “to see it so clearly during the day it must have been large, but not too big, because there was no wave impact as destructive as in Chelyabinsk”, referring to a meteorite of more than 15 meters that fell on that Russian town in 2013.

The director of the National Geographic Institute (IGN) in the Canary Islands, María José Blanco, explains that they have registered this anomaly at 3:35 p.m. local Canarian time “in all the seismic stations of Gran Canaria”, but that the measurements do not correspond to “terrestrial activity ”, such as an earthquake or magma movement. “It moves at the speed of sound and goes through the air,” says the head of IGN. Asked about the possibility that an airplane causes this movement in the seismographs, Blanco assures that it is perfectly possible and that there have been cases in the past: “An airplane or any other object that breaks the sound barrier, that moves supersonically, can cause it.”

Also the Volcanological Institute of the Canary Islands (Involcan), on his Facebook account, probably attributed the roar to “a supersonic fireball or aircraft”. “The preliminary analysis of the seismograms shows a form compatible with a N wave, produced by the impact on the earth’s surface of a shock wave caused by an object, natural or artificial, moving in the atmosphere at supersonic speed”. This is also confirmed by the seismograph. the seismologist Ithaiza Domínguez had insured shortly before that the “great noise this afternoon in Gran Canaria was not produced by any earthquake”, although he admits that at the seismic station in the municipality of San Bartolomé de Tirajana (south of the island) the noise of some kind of unknown explosion.”

The event has been widely followed on social networks and chats. “I heard a crash, a very loud noise,” says Julio Saénz, a hotelier, who lives on the 12th floor of a building in Las Palmas, in a telephone conversation. I thought it could be a military maneuver in La Isleta [donde se ubica un cuartel militar] as sometimes happens, but it was much stronger than normal, ”he adds. “Everyone felt it here,” the journalist Jesús Jiménez completes via WhatsApp. “The neighbors went out into the street, my son was scared,” he says.