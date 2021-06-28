The draft law submitted by Representative Ahmed al-Sijini, who is the head of the Local Administration Committee in the House of Representatives, accompanied by 60 deputies (constituting more than one-tenth of the number of parliament members), included defining regulatory frameworks for the possession of dangerous animals, limiting this to several specific parties and not others, while laying foundations and special controls.

It also included the regulation of dog ownership, provided that each dog had its own record that includes the data of its breeder, and with a serial number on a metal plate that is handed over to its owner.

Law details

The draft law consists of 24 articles. The first chapter contains the definitions of the terms mentioned in the draft law, while the second chapter is concerned with the controls and determinants of possession of dangerous animals.

The draft law prohibits the possession, circulation or breeding of any dangerous animals, with the exception of the case of obtaining a license from the competent authority.

The law specifies the entities allowed to possess these animals, namely scientific research institutions whose work requires the availability of dangerous animals, zoos, animal parks, circuses, and centers specialized in the care and shelter of animals. The law establishes controls, including health, for their care and immunization.

The third chapter included the controls for “possession of dogs”, and stipulated the prohibition of possessing and acquiring dogs without a license from the competent Directorate of Veterinary Medicine in accordance with the conditions and procedures specified by the executive regulations of the law, provided that the directorates of veterinary medicine create electronic or paper records with serial numbers to register dogs licensed to possess, including data The dog and its holder, and the dog holder is given a metal plate bearing the serial number of his animal.

Application and control

Animal rights activist Dina Zulficar said, in exclusive statements to “Sky News Arabia”, that with the urgent need for extensive legislation governing the process of acquiring and raising animals, there are some legal articles that already exist, but they are not sufficiently applied, and therefore the most important element It is the tools and mechanisms for applying those legislation and activating control in order to achieve the goal entrusted to it, citing the example of Environmental Law No. 4 of 1994 and its amendments, which included the prohibition of breeding wild animals, for example.

At the same time, Zulfikar spoke about the importance of considering a “ferocious dog” with the same logic and punishment as possession of an unlicensed weapon, especially since there are many crimes that occur due to the ferocity of dogs, including the crimes of forced theft, pointing to what is happening in some areas in Egypt about what she described By “dog gambling” through the fight of fierce dogs, and the danger that this poses.

And “therefore, we need undoubtedly comprehensive laws and legislation, but we need practical application and broader control, for example, grooming shops and selling dogs are not controlled in any way,” according to the activist.

sanctions

The fourth chapter of the submitted draft law included the penalties for violators of that legislation, provided that anyone who uses a dangerous animal or dog to attack a person shall be punished with imprisonment for a period not exceeding 5 years, and the penalty shall be imprisonment for a period of no less than 10 years if the assault leads to permanent disability, and imprisonment Life imprisonment if the assault leads to death.

Whoever uses a dangerous animal to cause terror among people shall be punished by imprisonment for a period of no less than one year and not exceeding 3 years and a fine of no less than 100,000 pounds and not more than 300,000 pounds, or one of these two penalties.

Anyone who possesses a dog without obtaining a license to do so from the competent authority shall be punished by imprisonment for a period of not less than 3 months and not exceeding a year and a fine of not less than 50,000 pounds and not more than 100,000 pounds, or one of the two penalties.