Matt, a diehard metal fan, is looking forward to the Taylor Swift concert. Although he usually listens to deathcore, he likes some of Taylor’s songs and wants to see her live.

When Taylor Swift announced her highly anticipated Eras Tour, few could have imagined that die-hard metal fans would join the crowd of Swifties. But that’s exactly what happened. Matt, a passionate fan of the hardest sounds, will soon find himself at a Taylor Swift concert – and all out of sheer enthusiasm for the pop icon’s music.

Matt and Taylor Swift: An unlikely duo?

Andy, host of the pop quiz, spoke to Matt about what makes him, as a metal fan, go to a Taylor Swift concert. Matt explained that he doesn’t “have to” go, but actually likes some of Taylor’s songs and wants to take the opportunity to see her live. An openness that is not necessarily typical of a deathcore fan, but all the more impressive.

Pop Quiz: A real Swiftie proves himself

To prepare Matt for the concert, Christine, who knows Taylor Swift well, had a few tricky questions about the pop icon ready. The first test: typical accessories that Swifties wear at concerts. Although he wasn’t sure, Matt was right with his answer: “B – sequin outfits, heart-shaped sunglasses and friendship bracelets.” An impressive achievement for someone who is usually at home in leather jackets and band T-shirts.

Between deathcore and pop: Metal fan Matt celebrates Taylor Swift’s Eras tour. © IPPEN.MEDIA

The next question was about the meaning of the number 13, which many Swifties paint on the back of their hands. Without hesitation, Matt knew that it was Taylor Swift’s lucky number. But when it came to the third question, which song triggered the “pearl euphoria” and the making of friendship bracelets, he was unfortunately wrong. Matt guessed “Love Story,” but the correct answer was “You’re On Your Own, Kid.”

A stylish gift for a new Swiftie

At the end of the quiz, Matt was given the choice between a Taylor Swift T-shirt and a stylish haircut à la Swift. Although the thought of a Taylor Swift fringe was tempting, he ultimately decided on the T-shirt, which he proudly accepted.

At the first German concert on July 18, over 60,000 fans celebrated with Taylor Swift in Gelsenkirchen.

A special experience

Matt’s story shows that music knows no rigid genre boundaries. A deathcore fan at a Taylor Swift concert? Why not! This special mixture of hard music passion and the joy of pop anthems makes it clear that Taylor Swift’s music has the power to unite people from different musical genres. It remains to be seen whether Matt will become a diehard Swiftie after the concert – but one thing is certain: he is looking forward to it and has proven that even as a metal fan you can be open to new things.

Taylor Swift’s Eras Tour has just begun and who knows, maybe there will soon be even more unexpected fans who will be enchanted by her music. It is an unforgettable experience – no matter whether you come from the world of metal or pop. (ap/cn/mt)