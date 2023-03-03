Berlin (dpa)

The family of Argentine star Lionel Messi, who won the FIFA World Cup, was allegedly threatened by drug dealers in his home in the Argentine city of Rosario, which is the most violent city in the country.

And Bloomberg News reported that several shots were fired Thursday morning at a store in Rosario owned by the family of Antonella Roccuzzo, Messi’s wife, according to local reports.

The shooters left a message referring to Messi himself, and Pablo Gafkin, the mayor of Rosario, saying: “Messi we are waiting for you, Gafkin is a drug dealer and will not protect you.” Messi and his family did not comment on the incident, while the reason or motive behind it was not clear.

Jafkin had earlier criticized many of the local police forces that patrol Rosario for not having enough security. Argentine President Alberto Fernandez said at an event that he was in contact with local authorities to find out what happened.

He added: “We are doing a lot, but it is clear that we must do more than that, because violence and organized crime in Rosario are a real problem.”