On Sunday, Argentina, led by Messi, beat France on penalties after a 3-3 tie in the original and extra time.

The most prominent complex for Messi was the failure to win the World Cup title with the Argentine national team before his retirement, despite his career full of collective and individual titles.

The credit for Messi’s crowning of the World Cup title, which he had long desired, goes to Scaloni, who took over the tango leadership in a year after the lackluster participation of Messi and his companions in the World Cup in Russia, during which they contented themselves with reaching the round of 16.

After Messi announced his retirement from international football after the World Cup in Russia, Argentine coach Scaloni sent a message to Messi, who retired after a disappointing campaign in Russia, which was the beginning of the World Cup dream that was achieved at Lusail Stadium in Qatar.

And the tango coach’s message sent to Messi read: “Hello, Leo, I’m Scaloni. With Pablo (Aimar), we want to talk to you.”

When Scaloni spoke for the first time with the player Messi, a video conversation resulted in which he persuaded the interim coach “the flea” to serve as a focal point for his new initiative to build a new generation of Argentine football, capable of crowning titles absent from the coffers of the national team.

This was the first contact that helped Argentina win the Copa America after 28 years – in the Maracana and against Brazil in 2021 – and then qualify for the World Cup in Qatar.

Perhaps Argentina would not have won the World Cup had Scaloni not succeeded in bringing Messi out of his “isolation”.