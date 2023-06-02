During more than 200 minutes of Public Account, the President of Chile, Gabriel Boric, showed his priorities and advances in the Administration of national public policy and, above all, tried to emphasize the political disposition with which he will face the next stretch of his mandate.

The long time dedicated to detailing security policies, a priority for citizens; the breakdown of everything that is possible to do if the tax reform regarding social rights is approved; the change of scenery for male and female workers based on the agreements reached in the 40-hour work day and the increase in the minimum wage; the door to the isapres [el sistema privado de salud] before the possibility of a sorry for their improper charges; the need to reach an agreement on a pension reform. All were aspects in which the president gave himself the space to base the decisions of the Government and urge rhythms and commitments to the different actors.

With a speech organized around three axes –social security, citizen security and sustainable development–, the president sought not only to show measures managed or to be managed, but to establish a perspective on the direction of Chile.

Because the presidential accounts are not just a management report in progress. They are, above all, opportunities to suggest a reading of the political moment and its challenges, to show what the forward strategy will be and set a tone in front of their own ranks, those of the opposition and before the citizens.

The president’s account was structurally marked by the call for unity around Chile’s priorities (economic, employment, security and social rights such as pensions and health), repeatedly pointing to the confluence between different sectors. “Criminals must know that when it comes to fighting them and supporting the Carabineros and law enforcement, there are no fissures in the Chilean State. There is no government and opposition; there are no lefts and rights; there are no old and young. We are all united ”, was the phrase with which he sealed his exposure in security.

As in no other speech, the importance of agreements that make it possible to change realities in terms of public policy was highlighted. As in no other speech, the `resident placed his executive effort in the long story of the country, as part of a succession of coordinated efforts by the State, which is due to impulses of different political sign and from different spheres. The recognition of businessmen, the opposition, previous generations, previous governments, the Armed Forces, the Carabineros, were populating his message.

In addition to the references, throughout his speech, to the agreements and the need for a tax reform, the president reserved a space for specific gestures that connect more intensely with his identity matrix. They were the moments that he gave himself to talk about mental health, pro-equity and pro-diversity policies, the environment and education. He also created a space to talk about the commemoration of the 50th anniversary of the coup, a space in which a greater level of emphasis and loquacity was allowed, severely criticizing denialism as a form of barbarism and claiming the commitment to human rights without conditions of any kind, which has been a hallmark of the president also on an international scale.

In short, the tone of the second presidential account was far from the refoundational speeches that characterized his sector during the campaign and the first months, but he takes care of the points of connection with his first circle of support. It is a discourse that seeks to give prestige to the work from the institutions, and vindicate the will to make the necessary conversations so that the collective constructions occur. From this perspective, it has a more social-democratic emphasis than they probably would have wanted in their first year in government, but which, responsibly, takes charge of the correlation of forces in which the ruling coalition remains after the elections on 7th May, in which the Chilean constitutional body is left with a right-wing and republican majority. It is a message of political realism in which the president begins to outline what will be the warhorses by which he expects his management to be measured.