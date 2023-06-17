Trudy Schettler said she was walking on the beach near her rural home in Quebec when she found a bottle on the rocks containing a note dated May 29, 1989.

“I was so excited, some water had seeped into the bottle, so the note written on the back of a packet of cigarettes inside was damaged,” said Shuttler.

Shuttler posted pictures of her discovery on Facebook, where it has been shared nearly 200 times.

The surprise was that one of the followers was the man’s son named Rick Hamlin, who said, “I knew the writing and said, ‘This is my dad.'”

Hamlin said his father, Gilbert, was known to always slip messages written on the back of cigarette packs into bottles while hunting.

Gilbert Hamlin died two years ago at the age of 72.

Hamlin said Shuttler’s bottle is the first ever found.

Schattler will send the bottle to Hamelin, who plans to place it in his father’s grave.