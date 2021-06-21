A message in a Bottle joined two teenagers through theAtlantic Ocean, after three years. It is the incredible story of the note written by Sean Smith, which in 2018, when he was 16, he wrote a message while on vacation in the smallest state in the United States, Rhode Island.

His message said, “It’s Thanksgiving. I’m 13 and I’m visiting my family in Rhode Island. I am from Vermont. If you find this message please contact me by e-mail messageinabottle2018@gmail.com“.

Three years later the message in a bottle was found by another boy: Christian Santos, 17 years. The young man discovered the bottle in the Azores, a Portuguese archipelago in the mid-Atlantic, almost 5,000 km away from the place where he was sent. The message in a bottle therefore united the two teenagers across the Atlantic Ocean.

Christian Santos told al Boston Globe of seeing the bottle while fishing with his cousin in the shallow waters of the ocean, where he collects garbage ”. “I took it and looked inside and there was a paper in there,” Christian said. “I thought it was interesting and showed it to my mother.”

His mother, Molly Santos, explained to her son that the message in a bottle came from nearby Massachusetts, where he was born before moving to the Azores. Curious to know more about the author of the message, Christian and his mother decided to follow the instructions inside the bottle.

They sent an email, but have not received a reply because Sean had long since forgotten about the bottle and was no longer checking the answers. The message, however, finally arrived. Christian’s mother shared a social post on the ticket last week, sparking media interest.

One week later, Sean saw a news report about the discovery of his message. “My first reaction was, what the heck?” Sean Smith told CBS News. The boy said the bottle was one of many he and his parents threw into the ocean in 2018. “A couple of them were found not long after, but then, two and a half years later, I had completely forgotten that. we did, ”Sean said. Now Sean has perhaps found a friend or in any case a person who will not forget so easily. “I think we will try to stay in touch. It is a special eventSean said.

Read also: The oldest message in a bottle ever found has been found in Australia