Emirati astronaut Sultan Al Neyadi sent words before his launch on the longest Arab mission to space.
He added, saying, God entrusted a homeland that chose the stars as a path, and Zayed’s ambition as a goal
May God entrust you until a close encounter in space.
Your brother Sultan Al Neyadi.
