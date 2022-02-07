Queiroz wrote, on his Twitter account: “Young people, I have only a few humble words to share with you from the bottom of my heart. I feel proud of all of you and thank you very much for everything you did for the Egypt team.”

He added: “You deserve to return to the homeland, and to be reminded as players who together wrote a page of heroic performance in the history of Egyptian football… See you later… with my gratitude.”

Egypt lost the African Cup of Nations title after defeating Senegal 2-4 in a penalty shootout, after the original and extra time ended in a goalless draw in the match that brought them together on Sunday evening at Olympia Stadium in the final of the 2021 African Cup of Nations in Cameroon.

Ahmed Sayed Zizou and Marwan Hamdi scored for Egypt from the penalty shootout, while Mohamed Abdel Moneim and Muhannad Lashin missed, while Kalidou Coulibaly, Abdo Diallo, Pampa Diang and Sadio Mane missed, while Bona Sarr missed.