Distinctive moments we lived yesterday evening with the successful entry of the “Probe of Hope” into Mars orbit, in a civilized leap that flew over the dreams and aspirations of the Emirates and the nation, and it was the most clear evidence of our determination to defeat the impossible.

The achievement would not have been easy, were it not for our courageous leadership that knew well the conditions of life in the future, and recognized the role of science as a basis for progress without which ancient civilizations could not resume their role.

Also, we do not overlook the cumulative plans and efforts that began since the 1970s in the context of a national scientific project with civilized dimensions.

Multiple messages that the “Hope Probe” carried with him on its journey of 493 million kilometers over a period of 7 months, which ended with entering our country a new history and writing a new chapter in our journey.

The most important of these messages, from our point of view, is that when the Emirates said: “We want to resume the civilization of our ancestors,” they were not thus launching a marketing slogan, or just words for local consumption, but rather based on its belief in itself and the potential of its children and its ability to compete with adults in the paths of science and transformation. Confident to the knowledge economy and the future.

The Emiratis created the “Probe of Hope”, monitored its rise from the Mohammed bin Rashid Space Center, controlled its path from the “House of Zayed”, and raised Arab inspiration to its fullest, and announced it to all: We are able to build our model of progress and a comprehensive renaissance that permeates the earth. Space, armed with our Arab and Islamic values, and human fraternity as an umbrella for human beings.

History will be written that the “children of Zayed” ascended their country to space, carrying with them the values ​​of tolerance and human brotherhood, and the scent of ambition and challenge.

History will be written that the “children of Zayed” joined the developed countries in the space sector, which is only created in a developed educational climate and an institutional structure for scientific research and innovation.

History will be written that the “children of Zayed” went far in the field of development, and soared with the aspirations of their people and their nation to the most extreme point in the universe, to tell the whole world: There is no impossible in front of our will and our determination.

Today, as we enter Mars, we enter the “fifty”, optimistic about qualitative achievements based on science, knowledge and innovation in new areas in which we challenge and overcome the impossible, and turn it into opportunities.

Congratulations to our leadership, our people and our nation, and may God have mercy on Zayed the good, from whom the dream began … and other tasks.