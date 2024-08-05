Khalif called for “an end to bullying of athletes”, after being deeply affected by the international backlash against her.

The 25-year-old Algerian champion spoke about her difficult experience in the French capital during an interview with SNTV, the video partner of the Associated Press, on Sunday evening.

Iman, who was born in the city of Sougueur in northwestern Algeria, also expressed her gratitude to the International Olympic Committee and its president, Thomas Bach, for standing firmly by her side after “the International Boxing Federation put obstacles in the way of her participation in the Olympic Games,” since she was excluded from the gold medal match in the Women’s Union Championship in March 2023.

Imane Khelif moved closer to Algeria’s first Olympic boxing medal since 2000, after defeating Hungary’s Luca Na Harmony in the middleweight (66kg) quarter-finals on Saturday.

Iman is scheduled to appear in the semi-final match on Tuesday against Thailand’s Jangam Suwannaphing, and if she wins, she will play in the gold medal match on Friday at Roland Garros.

The boxing victories of Iman and Taiwanese Lin Yu-ting were the biggest stories of the Paralympics, with both athletes becoming the subject of media and social media debate around the world, often involving bullying.

Among those who have entered the controversy, claiming that Iman is transgender, are former US President and current presidential candidate Donald Trump, and J.K. Rowling, author of the Harry Potter series.