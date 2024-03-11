The letter, which represents about 550 former senior Israeli officials, who form a group calling itself “Leaders for Israel’s Security,” speaks of “the cumulative harm being done to Israel’s security and strategic interests, due to the government’s policy on humanitarian aid to more than two million unemployed people.” fighters in Gaza.

The United Nations and other international organizations have warned that a large number of Gazans, especially in the north, are on the verge of famine.

The group continued, according to the Times of Israel: “Apart from the moral aspects, the crisis in the Gaza Strip, which is on the verge of a humanitarian catastrophe, constitutes a threat to vital national interests.”

She continued: “The government must reconsider its approach to this issue: stop quarreling with friends and others over every aid delivery, and expand the quantities of aid, the methods of transporting it, and the number of crossings designated for that, while ensuring the safe distribution of two million non-combatants.”

The letter added, “The damage caused by the policy of humanitarian miserliness, such as the scandalous and irresponsible statements of ministers and members of the Knesset, undermines the foundations of security and diplomatic support for Israel emanating from the capitals most important to our security.”

She continued: “We urge you all to rein in extremists, prioritize Israel’s security and strategic interests over coalition considerations, and urgently lead intensified humanitarian aid efforts,” warning of damage to relations “with the United States, Arab peace partners, Europe, and the international community.”