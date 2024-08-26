According to the criteria of

It was through the account @blogdebryanwilliams that the message became relevant, due to the words expressed in it by the man who constantly generates content focused on raising awareness of what life is like for Latinos who migrate to the country of stars and stripes.

In the video you can see the tiktoker saying: “For Those of you who are coming to the United States, listen carefully to this: you are going to suffer.you will cry many times, you will feel more alone than ever, but All this is going to be worth it because you are going to achieve it“Cousin, you will achieve it.”

Within hours of being uploaded to TikTok, The recording already has more than 4,000 views, and some comments in response to the message. with words from Latin users who plan to come to the United States for different periods of time.

This is not the first time that the tiktoker shares content of this style, as previous videos, Bryan Williams has reinforced the message of optimism for all those seeking the American dream and has assured that perhaps migrants are not always in the way they want to be, but each moment has a purpose.

How many Latinos are there in the United States?



According to figures from the United State Census, in June 2024 alone, The Hispanic population in the United States is estimated at 65,219,145, representing an increase of 1.8 percent from 2022. In 2021, the Latino population in the United States was 62.5 million, representing approximately 19 percent of the country’s total population.