The financier had already threatened Desyrèe his beloved: this is what Christian Sodano had written to her by message

He had already done it the previous day, Christian Sodano he had threatened his ex-girlfriend Desyrèe Amato, telling her that he would harm her and her family and then take his own life. Precisely for this reason the 22-year-old did not want her to bring her service pistol into the house. On the day of the tragedy, her financer had left her in the car.

Desyrèe had decided to leave him, they had known each other for just 9 months and had been dating for 5 months. However, Christian Sodano didn't want to accept that decision. After yet another argument, he entered the house with the service pistol. The 22-year-old got scared and started screaming, attracting the attention of her mother Nicoletta and sister Renèe. The two have tried to protect her, but Sodano opened fire. He ended their lives before the eyes of his ex-girlfriend. Desyrèe managed to escape and reach a petrol station. That's how she is saved and hugged his dad again. The man had gone to work and was not at home at the time of the double crime.

The 22-year-old is shocked and feels guilty, because perhaps if she had spoken about those threatening messages sooner, her mother and sister would have still lives.

If you leave me I will hurt your family, I will make you feel the same pain I feel. If I had spoken earlier maybe I would have saved them.

Desyrèe's dad is also upset. Christian Sodano seemed like a nice guy and she could never have even imagined who he was capable of something like that.

He seemed like a nice guy, how could I not understand?

Sodano confessed to the double crime upon arrest. Yesterday, he appeared before the investigating judge for the warrant interrogation, but he is exercised the right not to respond. Investigators found new items inside his car. A backpack containing gloves, black bags, duct tape, handcuffs and a truncheon. The hypothesis is now that of a premeditated crime and a kidnapping. Had he planned to kidnap his ex-girlfriend and end her life?