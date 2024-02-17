The Dubai Public Prosecution warned sellers against falling into a fraudulent trap by selling gold jewelry or high-value products to strangers without receiving their value in cash.

It revealed in its periodical “Crime and Lesson” that the manager of a gold jewelry store was exposed to fraud, when he agreed to sell jewelry worth 23 thousand dirhams to a customer. He convinced him that he had transferred the value of the gold via a bank transfer, and showed him a fake copy of the transfer, and told him that he would receive a message stating that within Eight hours later, he discovered that he had fallen victim to a professional fraudster. He was later arrested and referred to the misdemeanor court, which punished him with imprisonment and a fine.

The Public Prosecution recounted the details of the story that began when (S – 22 years old) took over the sales operations in the jewelry store owned by his father. He did not have sufficient skill to deal with customers, but in light of his father’s travel, he was given the opportunity to manage the store, hoping to obtain a suitable opportunity to acquire… The experiences that qualify him to open his own project, following in the footsteps of his father, who owned two stores in the country, and a third in his country. Things went by quietly since the father traveled, and nothing happened for two weeks, until two employees were absent helping the young manager at work, and an elegant customer came to him, who was extremely confident and had great knowledge of jewelry and gold jewelry. S. was impressed by the culture of this customer, and entered into a conversation. He talked with him at length about prices, types, ways to compare and choose the best products, until he built misplaced trust with him within a few minutes, and the fraudster realized that the seller did not have sufficient experience, despite the latter’s attempt to hide this.

After their long conversation, the customer chose gold jewelry worth 23,900 dirhams, and continued negotiating with the young manager until he convinced him to accept the price. In return, he established his trust in him. He then used his credit card to pay for the goods, but the payment process failed. He tried several times, but it failed. They all failed, and finally, the customer suggested transferring the value of the gold from his bank account via his phone to the store’s account. S. hesitated at first, but he did not imagine that this man who was an expert in gold was anything but an experienced fraudster, and the latter kept whispering to him that it was a fair deal, and he would follow it. Another purchases because he is comfortable with it, and it should earn him a repeat customer.

Under the urging of the professional customer, the young manager agreed, only to make a mistake that no novice seller could make. The fraudster made a transfer via his phone, after confirming that this was the easiest option for both parties. Then he quickly showed him the phone screen to confirm that the transfer had been completed, and he would only need six Hours for the money to arrive in the store's account and receive a notification, because the two banks with which the transaction took place are different. (S) also agreed, without at least stipulating that he should keep the jewelry until he received the transfer. The professional fraudster left with the gold jewelry, and the junior manager kept waiting for a message that would cool his heart, but to no avail. He realized too late that he had been manipulated by a professional fraudster, so he took the initiative to inform the authorities. Security forces acted immediately, identified the accused, arrested him, and referred him to the Public Prosecution, which in turn referred him to the misdemeanor court on charges of fraud. He was punished with imprisonment for a month and payment of the value of the gold jewelry.

The Public Prosecution in Dubai stressed the need to pay attention to such methods, and that the seller not be subjected to any temptation to make a profit and deliver gold jewelry, or any expensive goods without receiving the return, or at least ensuring his access to the store or company’s account.

. The Public Prosecution referred the accused to the misdemeanor court on charges of fraud, and he was punished with imprisonment for a month and payment of the value of the gold jewelry.