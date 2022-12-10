The luster of gold seduced an Asian person and pushed him to betray the trust. It consisted of four bars of gold, the value of which is estimated at 250 thousand dirhams, in addition to 25 thousand dirhams in cash.

The accused obtained the “glittering secretariat” from an Asian merchant from his own country, residing in the Emirates, who gave it to him to hand it over to his partner in their country, in exchange for a specific amount of money.

Not only did the accused seize the bullion and the cash amount, but he informed the man to whom the secretariat was sent that he had given it to other people before leaving the Emirates, and shared with them the value of the gold.

When the merchant in the country learned of what had happened, he was surprised by his behavior, and hurried to inform the police, so they arrested the accused along with another person upon his return to the country, and they were referred to the Public Prosecution, which in turn referred them to the Criminal Court in Dubai, on charges of embezzlement of movable money, delivered to him on The face of the agency, to the detriment of its owner.

The court ruled that he be imprisoned for three months and fined 275 thousand dirhams, which is the value of the money he embezzled, while ruling the innocence of the other accused.

In the investigations of the Public Prosecution, the victim stated that he had bought four gold bars from a gold and diamond store in Dubai, equivalent to 250,000 dirhams, with the aim of sending them to his partner to trade in them in his country.

He said in the police inference report and the investigations of the Public Prosecution, that he searched for a suitable way to send the bullion to his partner, so one of his friends told him that the accused would leave the country on vacation to his country, and he could transfer the trust, so he decided to hand him the gold to deliver it to his partner.

The victim added that he met the accused in one of the cafeterias in the Rashidiya area, and he was accompanied by two of his friends, and he handed him the bullion in front of them, in addition to the amount of 25 thousand dirhams in cash, which is the value of the customs due on the gold bullion in his country, and he agreed with him to carry out the task in exchange for a sum of money. in the currency of that country, after the bullion has been delivered.

He indicated that he had contacted his partner, who was to receive the bullion, and was shocked that the accused had informed him that he had seized the bullion in partnership with others, and sold it inside the Emirates. He also appropriated the customs amount for himself.

The victim continued that he waited for the accused to return to the state, met him, and asked him about what happened, so he confessed to seizing the bullion and the amount.

After examining the case, the court concluded that it was satisfied with the proof of evidence of guilt against the accused, confirming that according to the papers and the testimony of witnesses, he did not keep what was entrusted to him, and seized the movables that were handed over to him to the detriment of its owner.

It ruled to imprison him for three months and fined him 275,000 dirhams, while she was not satisfied with the evidence of the conviction of the second accused and acquitted him.

