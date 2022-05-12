A merchant took advantage of a livestock farm owner’s trust, bought 100 sheep from him and paid 10% of its price and refused to pay the remaining amount, while the Al Ain Court of First Instance obligated the merchant to pay the plaintiff 90,000 dirhams.

In detail, the owner of a livestock farm filed a lawsuit against a merchant, demanding that he pay him 90,000 dirhams, indicating that the merchant bought from him 100 sheep, at a value of 100,000 dirhams, and it was agreed to pay the amount at the rate of 5,000 dirhams per month, but the merchant only paid 10 thousand dirhams, and he did not commit to paying the rest of the amount, despite repeated friendly requests.

In the ruling, the court stated that the plaintiff based his claim on the receipt of the claim document, which is a customary editor appended to the signature of the defendant, who is not challenged by any appeal, so it is an argument against him with what was stated in it from his purchase from the plaintiff of 100 sheep, valued at 100,000 dirhams, with He pledged to pay the amount in installments, and the court ruled to obligate the defendant to pay the plaintiff 90,000 dirhams, in addition to obligating him to pay fees and expenses.



