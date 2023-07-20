ABC News: Australian mercenary Bush declared the arbitrariness of the commanders of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, risking his life

An Australian mercenary fighting in Ukraine complained about the arbitrariness on the part of the commanders of the Armed Forces of Ukraine (AFU). Writes about it ABC News.

An Australian from the International Legion of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, who for the sake of security introduced himself with a fictitious call sign Bush, said that Ukrainians and foreign mercenaries are “threatened with consequences” for spreading information about the “incompetence of the commanders of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.”