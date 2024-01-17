And this unique Defender is simply a Dutch product.

We wrote earlier this week that Volkswagen is going to put an end to the T-Roc Cabrio, but you can still order another high convertible: the Defender Convertible. Okay, it's a slightly different price range, but then you get something.

Land Rover does not dare to build an open Defender itself, but the Dutch Heritage Customs is happy to help customers who still want one. We saw the very first copy in May last year, but it doesn't stop there. A second copy has now also been built.

This one looks completely different, because Heritage Customs builds a car entirely according to the customer's wishes. This car is finished in a unique color: Sunbeam Yellow, undoubtedly inspired by Solarbeam Yellow from Mercedes. A summery color, which of course fits perfectly with a convertible.

The interior of the car has also been completely reupholstered, in black leather with yellow stitching. Unfortunately, the interior is somewhat marred by a third seat in the middle á la Fiat Multipla. This is not an addition from Heritage Customs, but simply a factory option.

The production pace is not very high at Heritage Customs, because this second copy is shown no less than 10 months after the introduction of the first. Initially there was talk of five copies per year, but that will not be possible at this rate.

The company is now announcing an increase in production due to increasing demand. So there is a market for a Defender Convertible, despite the expensive price tag. The starting price is €102,850. And then you first have to supply a Defender 90 yourself…

