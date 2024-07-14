Brazilians eat lunch religiously around noon, so that when four o’clock comes around they are not sitting around eating, but rather late in the afternoon, with digestion done. At that time, six days a week, the program begins. Brazil Urgenta carousel of crimes, shootings, hit-and-runs, live chases of suspects… always told with live connections seasoned with black and white images captured by one of the omnipresent security cameras on the streets. A menu full of violence that livens up the afternoons for more than three hours, practically until dinner.

More information

Although it is no longer the most watched crime show on Brazilian television, it is Brazil urgent (on the Band channel) is the most emblematic of the afternoon police programmes. The popularity of José Luiz Datena, 67, a presenter who has created a style and a school, drives a sensationalist programme that portrays the effects of crime in Brazil as if it were a movie of good guys and bad guys. Always standingto the right of a giant screen, urges reporters on the ground not to go on too long, gives orders to his team (“I want this on full screen, now”), but above all acts as a judge before his viewers.

For some people, the daily succession of tragedies is indigestible. But Datena has his audience. A recent programme began with black and white images showing a group of men surrounding a police officer. A struggle. One of them snatches the officer’s gun, who runs down the street. The man aims, shoots and kills him. “He cowardly shot him in the back,” Datena emphasises before revealing that the murderer is under arrest. When the police chief in charge of the case intervenes live to say that the weapon has not yet been located, the presenter responds as if he were the expert in the room: “You don’t need the weapon, the ballistics analysis will suffice” that detected gunpowder marks on the accused’s hand. Then, he applauds the police chief and says goodbye to her with a “May God bless you.”

Further on, another case. A man forces his way into a home where a woman and her nephew live, who open fire and kill him. “If a criminal enters your home, you have the right to legitimate violence, the home is inviolable,” he proclaims.

The newspaper columnist Folha de S.Paulo and television critic Mauricio Stycer explains that the afternoon shows cut from the Datena pattern “have presenters in the role of judges, who give their opinion on whether a certain police action is correct and make moral judgments about the suspects, whom they present as people of the worst kind.”

Datena, who began his career as a sports journalist, harangues and praises police officers, is in constant dialogue with law enforcement chiefs who go live to give the latest news, urges governors and mayors to act, to solve a certain problem…

Political ambitions

The presenter’s name has appeared in the political sections these days because he has taken a break from the programme to consider whether to run in the municipal elections in November as a candidate for mayor of São Paulo, one of the largest cities in the southern hemisphere. He has made this move official four times in recent years and each time he has backed out at the last minute. Now the polls place him in the lead with two other names, including the current mayor. Datena has been a member of a dozen parties, which is not unusual in Brazil. This time he has opted for the PSDB (the Brazilian Social Democracy Party), a classic party that governed Brazil and had broad territorial power for decades but was swallowed up by Bolsonarism.

Journalist José Luis Datena in the studios of the channel where his current affairs programme ‘Brasil Urgente’ is broadcast six days a week.

If he does run for office, Datena has two advantages: he is extremely famous and has a discourse on how to combat crime based on two decades of television. “These programmes rarely discuss the causes of violence, they focus on the effects and present a firm and strong police force as effective,” Stycer emphasises.

The reality of the numbers

Programmes like Datena, in Brazil and around the world, exploit viewers’ fears, injecting them with fear to the core and leaving them apprehensive. Public safety is a central issue in the Brazilian public debate. Criminal groups are powerful, the countless police forces are often poorly staffed and their agents poorly paid, but looking at the carousel of bloody events it would be hard to believe that in 2022 the city of São Paulo had a murder rate per 100,000 inhabitants that was half that of Miami (United States) or that 162 of Brazil’s 5,000 municipalities account for half of the homicides. These are mainly cities located on drug trafficking routes.

The presenter Datena knows well the brutal ravages caused by crack. One of his sons, Vicente, who has replaced him as host of the programme in a previous electoral attempt, was hooked on the drug, as revealed by his father years ago. The presenter is obese and suffers from various health problems after years of excess. As a young man he was a friend of the legendary footballer Socrates, who never missed a drink.

The presenter is also famous for his controversies. One particularly brutal and damaging one. When a woman was arrested for killing her daughter with a cocaine overdose, he christened her on air as The bottle monster. Other prisoners beat her up. Years later she was acquitted of the crime. That nickname, Datena, destroyed her life.

Although television programming in Brazil is subject to age-based ratings, evening police programmes have managed to get around it thanks to the fact that “they are officially considered news programmes, so they are not subject to any restrictions,” the columnist points out. Thanks to this, they are subject to the same regulations as news programmes and this allows them to show their carousels of blood, weapons and violence at a time when millions of children are watching television. “I think the legislation should change,” says the specialist.

Although Datena is the best-known police show presenter in Brazil, his compatriot Wallace Souza, who was successful in the 1990s on a local TV station in the state of Amazonas, is probably the best-known in the rest of the world. His case never had a great impact on the national level, but it is as extraordinary as it is gruesome. It is told in the series Death sells (Netflix). The late Souza was accused of orchestrating the murder of drug dealers and addicts in crimes he later covered as a journalist. Death by death, the audience grew.

Follow all the information from El PAÍS América on Facebook and Xor in our weekly newsletter.