‘A memory for a lifetime’: Neymar makes dream come true as a child with rare disease

Brazil is preparing for what will be its debut against the Bolivian national team at the Mangueirão stadium, a game corresponding to the first date of the South American qualifying round for the 2026 World Cup in the United States, Mexico and Canada.

The Brazilian team begins a new stage under the command of Fernando Diniz, who will act as interim on the ‘yellow green’ bench, while confirming the official arrival of Italian coach Carlo Ancelotti, DT who would have signed a contract with the Brazilian Football Confederation (CBF) to occupy the position of coach from June of 2024.

The gesture of Neymar and Richarlison with a Brazilian child

In the midst of the concentration of the Brazilian team, a nice gesture was experienced by some players of the squad with a child suffering from epidermolysis bullosa, who fulfilled his lifelong dream.

Is about Gilberto Ferreira, the boy who managed to enter the bosom of Brazil to meet his idol Neymar. The minor, who suffers from an infection that makes the skin dry and fragile, arrived with a sign at the concentration to take a series of photos with several stars of the Brazilian team.

Neymar was one of the first to receive the minor, who showed all his happiness by meeting one of the best footballers on the planet. Following, he met Richarlison, who dedicated a few minutes to Gilberto and decided to make the image public on his personal Instagram account.

