The opening ceremony of a memorial plaque to the President of the Pushkin Museum Irina Antonova, who died in November last year, was held on March 20 in the main building of the museum.

A memorial plaque with a bronze bas-relief, made by sculptor Georgy Frangulyan, is installed in the space of the outer colonnade of the main building next to memorial plaques dedicated to the founder of the museum Ivan Tsvetaev, the architect of the building Roman Klein, as well as the main patron of the museum Yuri Nechaev-Maltsov. Plank with bronze relief made.

Irina Antonova would have turned 99 on March 20, Russian Deputy Prime Minister Tatyana Golikova recalled.

“And Irina Aleksandrovna gave most of this century to the Pushkin Museum. In 1945 she came here as a young girl and gave her 75 years to the Pushkin Museum, ”she said.

According to the Deputy Prime Minister, it is necessary to perpetuate her memory <...> with our subsequent actions so that the memory of Irina Alexandrovna, of her companionship, passes from generation to generation. “

Antonova has been the director of the Pushkin Museum for over 50 years, since 2013 she has become its honorary president.

Antonova died on November 30 last year after suffering a coronavirus.