A commemorative plaque to the artistic director of the Yeralash children’s comic magazine may appear in Moscow. About this on Thursday, January 14, TASS said the chairman of the Moscow City Duma Commission on Culture and Mass Communications Yevgeny Gerasimov.

“I think that Borya did a lot in his profession, at our Gorky studio. And, of course, I think there will be a commemorative plaque, no doubt about it, ”said the agency’s interlocutor.

He admitted that it was getting harder and harder for Grachevsky in recent days, the channel notes “360”…

Director Boris Grachevsky died on the evening of January 14 from coronavirus at the age of 72. He was hospitalized on December 28. His condition was consistently difficult, he was in intensive care. As the site writes kp.ru citing friends of the director, viral pneumonia gave complications. More than 75% of his lungs have been reported to be affected. On Christmas Day it became known that Grachevsky was connected to an artificial lung ventilation (ALV) apparatus and put into a state of medical coma.

As reminds RTBoris Grachevsky was born on March 18, 1949 in Moscow. He graduated from the Kaliningrad Mechanical Technical School, in 1969 he entered the correspondence department at VGIK with a degree in Organization of Film Production, which he graduated only 23 years later. Since 1968 he worked at the Gorky Film Studio. In 1974, together with the playwright Alexander Khmelik, he founded the Yeralash newsreel, and a few years later created the film studio of the same name.

In addition, Grachevsky directed the feature films “The Roof” and “Between the Notes, or Tantric Symphony”. In 2000 he was awarded the title of Honored Art Worker of Russia.

Boris Grachevsky was married three times, he has four children left. The youngest son Philip was born on April 8, 2020.

Gennady Khazanov, Valery Garkalin, Julius Gusman, Nikolai Lukinsky, Stanislav Sadalsky, Vladimir Vinokur expressed their condolences in connection with the death of Grachevsky.