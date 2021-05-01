A campaign has been launched to raise 2.3 million pounds (3.2 million dollars) to build a memorial in London to commemorate those who died of their infection with Corona.

The campaign, which is part of an online memorial project called “Remember Me,” and in partnership with the Daily Mail newspaper, encourages the state to support a memorial to be erected at St Paul’s Cathedral, according to the British BA Media. The Remember Me campaign, led by St Paul’s Cathedral and supported by the Prince of Wales, has more than 7,300 names of people who have died of the disease since its launch in May of last year.

Hopefully, the campaign will prompt others to add the names of loved ones who have died from the disease.

The Dean of St. Paul’s Cathedral, Dr. David Eason, said: “The physical monument in St. Paul will anchor the e-book in which important events and people will be commemorated over many centuries.”

“In addition to the electronic memorial on the Internet, members of the public will be allowed to place a picture of the person and write an elegy for him from his family members or friends in a meditation space, as a way to encourage meditation, prayer or lighting a candle,” he added.