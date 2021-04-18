Germany held an official ceremony to pay tribute to the Corona victims, who numbered more than eighty thousand. The ceremony was attended by the President, Frank-Walter Steinmeier, Chancellor Angela Merkel, Parliament Speaker Wolfgang Schaeuble, and representatives of religious communities and states.

Steinmeier emphasized the solidarity of all official institutions with the families of the victims, pointing to the need to continue the struggle to eradicate the epidemic. The celebration comes at a time when Germany is recording a remarkable increase in the number of Coronavirus infections, which is close to 30,000 cases per day.