The Ministry of Education and the Emirati Cadres Competitiveness Council concluded a memorandum of understanding regarding supporting efforts to enhance the role of Emirati cadres in economic development by working in the private sector, and documenting best practices that facilitate the involvement of Emirati youth in private sector institutions.

The memorandum was signed by the Undersecretary of the Ministry of Education for Academic Affairs, Dr. Muhammad bin Ibrahim Al Mualla, and the Secretary General of the UAE Cadres Competitiveness Council, Ghannam Al Mazrouei, in the presence of a number of officials from both parties.

Al-Mualla stressed that the Ministry of Education, and based on its competence, undertakes the task of preparing and developing standards for qualifications and skills required for all professions and jobs in the country, and sets the necessary standards for recognizing educational certificates and previous experiences for individuals to move between public and higher education paths and institutions, and public and private vocational, technical and technical training within the country. And outside, in coordination with the concerned authorities, in accordance with the approved national qualifications system.

He explained that this pivotal role contributes to supporting the state’s tendencies to enhance the participation of Emirati youth by investing in their capabilities in sustainable development, by motivating them to participate and work in the private sector, indicating that the ministry is keen to achieve complementarity with the concerned authorities in the country in this regard.

He added that the signing of the memorandum with the Emirati Cadres Competitiveness Council comes with the aim of building an ideal partnership, which draws a road map for activating the strategies and plans set for the same purpose, according to the terms of reference and roles of each party, in a way that contributes to the final outcome by improving work and human development outputs, and employing the available capabilities in order to lead the element. Citizens in the labor market, and enabling them to integrate into the private sector, to have a more influential role and contribute to building a sustainable national economy.

Al-Mualla stated that the Ministry of Education launched, during the previous period, the practical training portal targeting students of higher education institutions, in order to raise the level of skills, knowledge and practical experience, prepare them for the labor market, and provide a platform through which they can study the future labor market, and gain a supportive professional vision for them. in their career.

For his part, Al Mazrouei stressed the importance of signing the memorandum of understanding between the Ministry of Education and the UAE National Competitiveness Council in supporting and strengthening Emiratisation efforts in the private sector in the field of education, explaining that the memorandum provides a framework for cooperation between the ministry and the Nafes platform of the Council.

He added that the council aims, through signing the memorandum, to contribute to the concerted efforts and exchange of information to empower national cadres and develop their competencies and competitive skills, in accordance with the highest standards in the private sector, in order to achieve the vision of the wise leadership in raising the efficiency and increasing the number of citizens working in the private sector, within the strategy And UAE Vision 2071.

The Secretary-General of the Council for the Competitiveness of Emirati Cadres affirmed the Council’s keenness to coordinate with the Ministry of Education to verify academic achievement and authenticate applicants’ documents, pointing to the provision of specialized staff to answer all inquiries of citizens wishing to train and qualify, and then employment, in addition to holding introductory workshops for citizens to introduce programs and the Nafes platform affiliated with the UAE Cadres Competitiveness Council.

The memorandum aims to enhance cooperation between the two parties closely and effectively, with the aim of achieving mutual benefit for the two parties, by drawing the framework and boundaries of cooperation relations between them, especially in the field of contributing to spreading awareness and introducing the initiatives and programs of the two parties, especially Nafes programs and initiatives, according to the competence and tasks of each party, and contributing In supporting the initiatives and programs of both parties.

It also contributes to the exchange of knowledge and institutional experiences between the two parties at all levels, in accordance with the legal systems in force, as well as cooperation in the field of implementation and follow-up of the implementation of the objectives, legislation and programs related to their work.

financial initiatives

The memorandum stipulates supporting the programs and initiatives of the two parties, through the available means, especially in the field of training, and contributing to the implementation of financial and non-financial initiatives, to encourage the employment of Emirati cadres in the private sector, and cooperation, promotion and joint and individual awareness about the initiatives of the two parties with the private sector, especially since the training portal The Ministry of Education is concerned with vocational training in the private sector for students affiliated with higher education institutions, while the Nafes platform is concerned with providing job opportunities in the private sector for graduates and job seekers.