The Emirates Human Resources Development Council in Dubai and the Emirates Competitiveness Council signed a memorandum of understanding to support the employment of citizens in the private sector, and provide them with job opportunities in various strategic sectors, starting with the real estate sector, in partnership with the Land Department.

The Chairman of the Emirates Human Resources Development Council, Engineer Sultan bin Saeed Al Mansouri, said that cooperation with the Emirates Competitiveness Council and the “NAFES” program aims to enable the employment of citizens and give them professional opportunities.

He pointed out that the first sectors in which the agreement will begin is the private real estate sector.

He added: “The partnership with the UAE Emiratisation Competitiveness Council and the Department is part of enabling the future of Emiratisation in the private real estate sector in Dubai.”

For his part, Secretary General of the Emirates Competitiveness Council, Ghanam Al Mazrouei, stressed the Council’s keenness to strengthen cooperation with its strategic partners from local and federal government agencies and private sector companies, especially with the Council’s success in achieving great achievements in supporting and increasing the rates of nationalization of the private sector in all the emirates of the country. .

He stated that the number of citizens working in the private sector exceeded 81 thousand citizens, including nearly 52 thousand citizens who joined it since the launch of “Nafis,” and more than 28 thousand citizens who joined private work since the beginning of this year, and the number of companies that employed citizens reached more than 17 thousand. a company.

Last August, the total number of beneficiaries of monthly financial support program payments for citizens reached more than 61,000 citizens. He explained that the memorandum contributes to supporting the efficiency and competitiveness of citizens in Dubai to work in the private sector by effectively benefiting from the Council’s initiatives and programs, and encouraging citizens to visit the “Nafes” platform to register and nominate in qualification and training programs.

Director General of the Land Department, Sultan Butti bin Mejren, stressed the importance of empowering young Emirati cadres in the strategic work sectors in the Emirate of Dubai, especially the real estate sector, which is of growing importance, as it is considered a main foundation and catalyst for all other economic sectors.