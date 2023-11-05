The Emirates Human Resources Development Council and the Abdullah Al Ghurair Foundation signed a memorandum of understanding to support Emiratisation efforts in the Emirate of Dubai, and to benefit from the capabilities possessed by the Foundation in supporting and designing training programmes, and raising qualitative capabilities, to enable citizens to possess the necessary skills to build a successful career path in the private sector. In line with the accelerating needs of the future.

The two parties will work to exchange experiences and cooperate in employing the qualitative programs provided by the Abdullah Al Ghurair Foundation, under the Nomu initiative, to train citizens and provide them with the necessary and competitive skills to obtain job opportunities in the private sector, and to cooperate in initiatives that will enrich the work environment in the private sector and contribute to the prosperity of the national economy. .

The memorandum was signed on behalf of the Council by the Director General of the Human Resources Department in Dubai and Vice Chairman of the Board of Directors of the Human Resources Development Council in Dubai, Abdullah Ali bin Zayed Al Falasi, and on behalf of the Foundation, the CEO of the Abdullah Al Ghurair Foundation, Dr. Sonia bin Jaafar.

Al Falasi said: “At the Council, we are keen to partner with national institutions that are recognized for their experience and have a proven track record of achievements in the field of capacity building. Therefore, this partnership with the Abdullah Al Ghurair Foundation is considered an important step that puts the quality programs offered by the Foundation within the reach of citizens looking for job opportunities. We will also be keen to benefit from the Foundation’s programs in supporting the training aspect of the Council’s initiatives to achieve the vision of the wise leadership for Emiratisation and building the capabilities of national competencies, and giving them the skills required by the labor market in strategic sectors within the private sector, especially since the Foundation’s programs have proven their effectiveness, not only at the level of the Emirates. Rather, it is Arab, and it is something we are proud of.”

He added: “We thank the Abdullah Al Ghurair Foundation for putting their programs in the service of achieving the goals for which the Council was established, and because the future does not wait for anyone, but must be created as our leadership taught us, we have designed the Council’s programs and initiatives to be compatible with the needs of the future, especially since the professions of the future require a different quality of work.” Skills and capabilities, and our duty is to cooperate with partners of all specializations to enrich the capabilities of citizens seeking work in the private sector.”

For her part, Dr. Sonia Bin Jaafar said: “Our signing of the memorandum of understanding with the UAE Human Resources Development Council represents a qualitative step towards enhancing the development of human capital in the country, and raising its levels by providing it with the skills that give it competitiveness in the labor market, especially digital and personal skills.” And thus contributing to the national economy. I also praise the exemplary role of the Emirates Human Resources Development Council in advancing the field of education in the country, and we affirm our firm commitment to the UAE’s march towards excellence in education and the empowerment of Emirati youth.”