The Secretary-General of the Federation of Chambers of Commerce and Industry in the country, Humaid Mohammed bin Salem, revealed the signing of a memorandum of understanding to establish a joint Emirati-Japanese business council, within the framework of the visit of the Prime Minister of Japan, Fumio Kishida, to the country, which began yesterday.

Bin Salem said, “The next few months will witness the process of selecting members, after which the council will be activated and its first meeting will be held before the end of this year.”

He explained that the Emirati-Japanese Business Council will be concerned with developing and strengthening the relationship of private sector activities in the two countries, in terms of exchanging visits and information and discussing trade and investment opportunities in the two countries, stressing that it will contribute to strengthening areas of cooperation in the economic and technological sectors, health, education and investment between the public and private sectors in the two countries, as well as On the increase in Japanese activity in the UAE and building bridges of cooperation between the two countries in the field of small and medium enterprises.

He added that the UAE accounts for more than 45% of the total Japanese companies operating in the Middle East and North Africa region, and more than 400 Japanese companies operate in the UAE.