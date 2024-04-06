The Mohammed bin Rashid Housing Establishment and Dubai Islamic Bank signed a memorandum of understanding aimed at supporting community initiatives worth 10 million dirhams, in a step that confirms the partnership and social responsibility of the institutions, as this initiative comes inspired by the spirit of giving in the holy month of Ramadan, and in support of the goals of the Dubai Social Agenda (33). Aiming to make Dubai one of the best cities in the world in terms of living standards, while building the most effective and proactive social system in protection, care and empowerment.

This partnership contributes to enhancing the social and developmental role played by the Foundation and the Bank, in order to consolidate the values ​​of solidarity and solidarity in society, and to complement the efforts of both parties in supporting and developing the local community and enhancing their contributions in various charitable and development fields.

The Director of Communications and Marketing at the Mohammed bin Rashid Housing Establishment, Haitham Al Khaja, stressed, “The importance of cooperation with Dubai Islamic Bank, the leader in providing Islamic financial services, to support our community initiatives that serve various segments of the local community in Dubai. The partnership reflects the commitment of both sides to contribute to building a cohesive and sustainable society where goodness and development prevail.”

For his part, Director of Community Support Services at Dubai Islamic Bank, Nawaf Al Raisi, expressed his happiness in cooperation with the Mohammed bin Rashid Housing Establishment, stressing the bank’s effective role in supporting initiatives aimed at achieving sustainable development and social responsibility, pointing out that the partnership comes within the framework of the bank’s endeavors. To enhance its role as a leading financial institution that contributes to supporting society and achieving the well-being of its members.

The initiatives that will be supported through this partnership will cover educational, training, housing and community programmes, targeting the most deserving groups in society. This step comes as part of the commitment of the Mohammed bin Rashid Housing Establishment and Dubai Islamic Bank to their responsibility towards society, and their aspiration to make a tangible positive difference in the lives of the individuals and communities within which they work.