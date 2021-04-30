The Moscow City Court sentenced a 52-year-old resident of the capital Yuri Malinovsky to a member of the Taganskie gang to 14 years in prison. This was reported to “Lente.ru” by the representative of the Moscow prosecutor’s office Lyudmila Nefedova.

The man was found guilty of five murders, abductions, banditry, participation in a criminal community, extortion, robbery, illegal circulation of weapons and explosives. He made a deal with the investigation. The convicted person will serve his sentence in a strict regime colony. He was also fined one and a half million rubles.

The court established that Malinovsky was involved in the murder of a gang member in March 2003 due to a conflict within the group. In January 2004, he organized the assassination of a member of a rival organized criminal group in revenge for the death of his “comrade”. Malinovsky also participated in the abduction and murder in 2004 of a businessman from the Yaroslavl region, the murder in June 2008 of the director of the Rospischeprom company, who was trying to prevent the raider seizure of his building in the center of Moscow. The defendant was involved in the murder in February 2008 of a lawyer of the Moscow department store, who intended to return the trading building seized by the Taganskys.

Malinovsky also armed gang members. She was liquidated after the arrest in Moscow on January 22, 2019 of its leaders Igor Zhirnokleev and Grigory Rabinovich and other members of the organized criminal group.