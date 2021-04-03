Member of the Public Chamber (OP) of Russia Maria Butina recommended to the founder of the Anti-Corruption Foundation (FBK, included by the Ministry of Justice in the register of organizations performing the functions of a foreign agent) Alexei Navalny “take and serve his term.” Leads to her words Telegram-channel “Rise”.

After visiting correctional colony No. 2 (IK-2), Butina said that Navalny “lies like a master” and “does not clean up after himself.” According to her, the oppositionist refused medical assistance, and all the messages coming from him and his lawyers are just an attempt to attract attention. “Lawyers are trying to put him under the list of diseases incompatible with serving a sentence,” Butina assured journalists.

A member of the OP recommended that the blogger serve his sentence and clean up after himself, like all prisoners.

On April 2, Maria Butina said that according to the law, they could not allow personal doctors to see Navalny in the colony, but he was examined by a paramedic in the colony, he was also taken to the regional hospital and had an MRI scan. The blogger refused to take the prescribed drug “Diclofenac”, as he thought that his blood pressure might rise.

In February, the Moscow City Court recognized the replacement of the suspended sentence of the oppositionist in the Yves Rocher case with a real one as legal. Navalny was charged with 60 violations of public order after a suspended sentence. He must serve in a colony for 2 years and 6 months.