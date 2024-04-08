The strategic goal of Bosnia and Herzegovina is to join NATO. This was stated on April 8 by a member of the presidium from the Bosniaks (Muslim Slavs) Denis Becirovic, whose words are quoted by the newspaper Dnevni avaz.

“Membership in NATO is one of the strategic goals of Bosnia and Herzegovina, for which there is a clear legal basis,” he said at a meeting with the alliance’s Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg.

According to Becirovic, the North Atlantic Alliance fully supports the country's accession. He noted that it was NATO that brought peace and stability, and residents value this and support membership in the organization.

“Special thanks to Secretary General Stoltenbeg for his great dedication. NATO fully supports the independence and sovereignty of the country, and its role in this is multifaceted,” he said.

The member of the presidium added that Sarajevo has been moving toward membership in the organization for 20 years, and now is the time to take advantage of this chance. Becirovic concluded that he suggested that Stoltenberg hold such meetings periodically.

On March 22, the head of the European Council, Charles Michel, announced that the European Union (EU) would begin negotiations on joining the union of Bosnia and Herzegovina. He emphasized that hard work lies ahead aimed at developing the country and for the benefit of the people.

Earlier, on March 12, the European Commission (EC) announced that it had recommended that the European Council begin negotiations with Bosnia and Herzegovina on joining the union. It was noted that the federation had also taken measures to improve the judicial and prosecutorial systems, combat corruption, organized crime and terrorism, as well as improve migration management.

In December 2023, the President of the Republika Srpska of Bosnia and Herzegovina, Milorad Dodik, said that the United States was making enormous efforts to alienate Europe from Russia. He noted that the EU is increasingly falling under American influence, while for the West, moving east is a condition for survival. According to Dodik, in the 1990s Europe was a force that was developing, but now the process is going in the opposite direction.

Prior to this, in November, Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova called on NATO to stop destabilizing the Balkans. According to her, as history shows, the emergence of an alliance in the Balkans is always accompanied by grief, loss of life, devastation and war crimes. This is how she commented on the alliance’s plans for a possible increase in standing forces in the territory of self-proclaimed Kosovo, Bosnia and Herzegovina and in the Western Balkans in general.