Home page politics

Of: Linus Prien

Split

Chechen leader Ramzan Kadyrov. © Vladimir Astapkovich/imago-images

Two opposition brothers have been persecuted by Ramzan Kadyrov and Russia for years. They should both be killed by now. Now one has probably been murdered.

STOCKHOLM – Ramzan Kadyrov repeatedly appeared in the media during the Ukraine war. The ruler of Chechnya is also called Putin’s bloodhound and repeatedly attracts attention with his statements on social media. Kadyrov is said to have ordered the assassination of a Chechen opposition figure on European soil. This report goes back to the British Russia expert Alex Kokcharov and an independent Chechen news channel like the mirror reported.

Murder in Sweden: Putin confidante is said to have given the order

Last weekend, 36-year-old Chechen blogger Tumso Abdurachmanov was killed in Sweden. Abdurakhmanov, who was probably shot, is a big critic of Ramzan Kadyrov. On the YouTube video platform, he had almost 500,000 subscribers under the channel name “Abu Saddam Shishani”. Noisy daily News He and his brother Mochmad, who lives in Germany, want Chechnya to become independent as an independent republic called Ichkeria.

Abdurachmanov had already lived in Sweden in 2015. There he also survived a first assassination attempt, like that mirror writes. The perpetrators at the time were subsequently arrested and given prison sentences.

Chechen opposition figure Tumso Abdurachmanov. © IMAGO/JERREVANG STEFAN/Aftonbladet

Murder in Sweden: There was also an assassination plan against the victim’s brother

“This suggests that Russian security officials can still enter the EU to carry out assassinations,” Kokcharov said on Twitter. According to the expert, the alleged murder appears to have a clear connection to Kadyrov and Chechnya. This is an assumption that cannot be confirmed at this time. Nonetheless, it does not seem implausible.

Not only has there already been an attempted assassination against Tumso. There were also plans to move his brother Mochmad – in Germany. In this context, a court case against a Russian citizen is currently underway in Munich. (LP)