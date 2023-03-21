A member of the Federal National Council, Sumaya Hareb Al-Suwaidi, told Emirates Today that she will submit a proposal to the Emirates Foundation for School Education, during the council session tomorrow, to adopt the most densely populated areas to implement the experience of generations schools in them.

And she continued, “There are three Ajyal schools in the emirate, two of which are in the Al-Muairid area,” adding that she will be asked about the criteria and requirements on which the institution relied in choosing the locations of the three schools in the emirate, and about its cooperation with local educational institutions to choose their locations.

Al-Suwaidi considered that «the distribution of schools is unfair to national students, as the Shaam area, north of Ras Al-Khaimah, was chosen to implement the Ajyal School in one of its schools, and two schools were chosen in the Al-Mairid area in the same educational scope. This is unfair to the students, because it deprived other students in other geographical areas from benefiting from the distinguished experience.”

She said that she asked a group of school leaders about their level of satisfaction with the geographical distribution of Al-Ajyal schools in Ras Al-Khaimah, and they assured her not to take into account the opinions of school leaders and students’ families, and to rely exclusively on the operating companies of Al-Ajyal schools.

Al-Suwaidi explained that the emirate includes 82 public schools, including 25 first-cycle schools, while Al-Ajyal schools were implemented in only three schools, pointing to the necessity of distributing Al-Ajyal schools fairly geographically.

And she added that the Emirates Foundation for School Education should benefit from the experience of Al-Ajyal Schools, and evaluate the experience by distributing schools to the geographical scope of the emirate, according to population density, because the evaluation will be ineffective with the application of the experiment in two schools in the same educational scope.

Al-Suwaidi added, “The next academic year will include the application of the Generations Schools system to a first-cycle school from the first to the fourth grade in the Al-Kharran region, which is a good choice, but it is not enough because families are looking forward to achieving a better future for their children.”

Al-Suwaidi stated that she had received calls from the students’ mothers, in which they expressed their dissatisfaction with the poor distribution of Al-Ajyal schools in Ras Al-Khaimah, and requested that the next academic year include the application of Al-Ajyal schools from the first grade to the fifth grade, and not for the fourth grade, so that their children benefit from the international curricula.