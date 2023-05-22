A member of the Federal National Council, Shatha Al Naqbi, told Emirates Today that she had submitted to the Minister of Human Resources and Emiratisation, Abdul Rahman bin Abdul Manan Al Awar, a request to amend the unified employment contract form in the private sector, to include penalties against the worker who does not comply with the application of the non-competition clause, by depriving him of The issuance of a work permit in the specialty of the employer that he left to work in another, while the Ministry of Human Resources and Emiratisation confirmed that it takes into account the nature of the damage that occurs to the employer regarding the worker’s breach of the non-competition clause, in case it is documented, pointing out that it is not permissible to generalize the non-competition clause on all market occupations.

In detail, a member of the Federal National Council, Shatha Al-Naqbi, confirmed that there are many reasons that affect the sustainability and continuation of small and medium projects for national investors, the most important of which is the negligence of the Ministry of Human Resources and Emiratisation with employment in many cases, in the event of non-compliance with the implementation of some of the terms of the contract concluded between the owner Work and worker, explaining that “this negligence created a state of indifference and indifference among some groups of workers regarding many of the obligations they owe towards their establishments and employers.”

Al-Naqbi told “Emirates Today”: “When we talk about the rights of national cadres who are owners of establishments, especially owners of small and medium enterprises, which are mentioned in the employment contract form, we will find that there is a disagreement regarding the non-competition clause, which is a disagreement that remains muted between the two parties and appears in the event of termination of employment.” Employment contract for any reason, because the ministry did not set specific, clear and binding mechanisms to implement and apply this condition to the employee.

She added, “I received many complaints regarding this issue from the owners of establishments and national investors, who were greatly affected by the workers’ violation of the terms of the work contract by not caring about adhering to the non-competition clause, whether at the end of their contract terms or in the event of leaving the work for humanitarian or coercive reasons and arguments that he fabricates and convinces the employer.” Work with it, so that the latter discovers later that this worker left him to work in a competing facility and sometimes it is adjacent to his facility, and a work permit is issued to him without implementing the non-competition clause in the previous work contract.

Al-Naqbi stated that “when the citizen investor resorts to the Ministry of Human Resources and Emiratisation to complain about the worker’s non-compliance with the non-competition clause, the ministry asks him to provide evidence of what he is complaining about, which is difficult to achieve,” explaining that she submitted a request during the Federal National Council session, finally. To the Minister of Human Resources and Emiratisation, Abdulrahman bin Abdulmanan Al-Awar, by placing a clause that preserves the right of national investors in the unified employment contract form, by penalizing the worker who does not comply with the application of the non-competition clause, by depriving him of issuing a work permit in the same specialty of the employer he left to work in another, with the possibility Permitting him to work in another field, as well as fining the employer to which he moved and helped him in infringing the rights of his previous establishment.

She said, “It is not acceptable for a citizen investor to strive and incur thousands of dirhams to attract specialized human cadres, qualify them and train them professionally, then the worker leaves his facility and goes to competing facilities, not only with the expertise he gained inside the country, but also conveys the secrets and secrets that he knows about his previous facility.” to the facility to which he is moving.

8 damage to entrepreneurs

A member of the Federal National Council, Shatha Al-Naqbi, identified eight damages to the national cadres of the owners of projects and establishments, as a result of the workers’ failure to implement the “non-competition” condition, including the transfer of work secrets to the new facility, the transfer of customer numbers of the previous facility to the new facility, and the worker’s direct communication with clients His establishment that he left and informing them of his presence in a new establishment that provides services at competitive prices, transferring information about the sources and places of supplying materials, disclosing the method of work system in the old establishment, encouraging other workers to move to the new establishment with the aim of a small increase in salary, and the possibility of the worker opening his own facility in partnership With another capable person and attracting the rest of the workforce with him, and working in a facility in the same field that is affiliated with the free zone.

Documentation of complaints

The Ministry of Human Resources and Emiratisation confirmed that the labor market in the country has achieved exceptional successes that contributed to the rise in competition between companies, as a result of the growth in Emiratisation rates, noting that the law specifies a geographical scope and a specific period for applying the non-competition clause when a worker leaves his facility and moves to another.

And she explained that she takes into account the nature of the damage that the employer suffers regarding the worker’s breach of the non-compete clause, in the event that it is documented, pointing out that in the event that employers file complaints because they are harmed by the disclosure of their work secrets by any worker in specialized fields with information related to a specific specialization, including It may affect competitiveness, it is judged by the Ministry, but this condition (non-competitiveness) may not be generalized to all professions in the market.