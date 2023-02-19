A member of the Federal National Council, Shatha Saeed Al-Naqbi, intends to submit a parliamentary proposal to the Ministry of Community Development, to amend the requirements for low-income citizen families to be eligible for social support, by limiting the calculation of the income of the family wishing to obtain support to the income of the head of the family only, and not merging any income of the wife And children are among these requirements.

Al-Naqbi confirmed that she will direct a parliamentary question in this regard to the Minister of Community Development, Shamma bint Suhail Al-Mazrouei, during the council session the day after tomorrow, during which she will transmit the complaints of hundreds of families about these conditions, which she stressed that it “is not in line with the Personal Status Law, and affects the independence of the wife’s financial responsibility.” It also puts the heads of families in embarrassment in front of their children, who, according to the requirements of the ministry, are also committed to integrating their salaries into the family income.

In detail, the Federal National Council will hold its fifth session of the fourth regular session of the seventeenth legislative term, the day after tomorrow, chaired by Council Speaker Saqr Ghobash, to discuss the issue of “regulating volunteer work”, in the presence of the Minister of Health and Community Protection and Minister of State for Federal National Council Affairs, Abdul Rahman Al Owais. And the Minister of Community Development, Shamma bint Suhail Al Mazrouei, and a number of leaders and officials of the two ministries.

Members of the council ask seven questions to the two ministers, Al Owais and Al Mazrouei, dealing with several topics, including job opportunities, the Wedima law, expanding food subsidy outlets, in addition to the social support program for low-income earners and inflation allowances.

Council member Shatha Saeed Al-Naqbi told Emirates Today that during the session she will ask a question about the requirements and mechanisms for entitlement of low-income families to social support, stating: “The Ministry of Community Development calculated the total income of the husband and wife with the salary of the son, if he exists, when Calculating the income necessary to obtain social support, and this is not consistent with what is in force in the Personal Status Law, which makes the wife’s financial liability independent from that of her husband, and it also leads to reducing the number of citizens who receive this grant, although the aim of the grant is to provide Adequate income for the citizen family to cover the costs of life.. So why is this matter not dealt with by looking at the husband’s income only on the basis that he is legally obligated to the expenses of his family?

The integrated social support program for citizens with limited income, which came into effect in September last year, targets Emirati families and those with limited income, whose source of income is less than 25 thousand dirhams per month.

Al-Naqbi confirmed that she proposes, through this question, that the Ministry review the conditions for entitlement of low-income families to social support, by considering the husband’s income alone to disburse the grant, without merging the income of the wife and son (if any) into the eligibility conditions, for two reasons. Article (62) of the Personal Status Law, which stipulates that “an adult woman is free to dispose of her money, and the husband may not dispose of it without her consent. The other has his share in it, in cases of divorce or death,” explaining that “the conditions for entitlement to social support affect the financial independence of wives, and oblige them to direct their income to family expenses, in contravention of the law.” The second reason – adds Al-Naqbi – relates to the inclusion of conditions in calculating the son’s income within the total family income, despite the fact that he has become an independent party seeking to form a family and face the costs and requirements of life, “which does not make him a party to the exchange equation in the family, but rather puts the head of the family in grave embarrassment.” In front of the son, because instead of providing him with help and assistance to build his future and independent marital life, he will be asked, according to these conditions, to include his income in the family’s income.” And the last for her care and sponsorship in accordance with the law.

She indicated that during the question, she will also address the mechanisms or methods of obtaining social support for those with limited income, as she explained that the ministry linked the entitlement to this support to submitting requests to the ministry through its website and smart application, which is “a routine matter that may cause social embarrassment for some families, especially since it This procedure can be replaced by accessing information on household income by linking with the database and digital identity, which relieves citizen families of any embarrassment, and makes their owners feel that the Ministry supports them without a request.

And the UAE government, with the blessing of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, President of the State, restructured the social support program for low-income people in July of last year, bringing the total value of this support to 28 billion dirhams, as the value of annual social support was raised from 2.7 billion to 2.7 billion dirhams. Five billion dirhams annually, so that the program covers various basic axes to support citizen families through three main programmes. Dedicated to the unemployed looking for work”, with the aim of enabling low-income Emirati families to obtain adequate housing, encouraging outstanding children to enroll in university, and supporting elderly citizens.

The second program also represented an “increase in allowances”, as the Social Support Program was keen to increase the allowances allocated to all family members, including the current three allowances (the allowance for the head of the family, the allowance for the wife, and the allowance for children), while the third program introduced “allowances for inflation allowance.” Where he allocated three types of allowances, which are the food subsidy allowance, the electricity and water allowance, and the fuel allowance.