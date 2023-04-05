A member of the Federal National Council, Shatha Al-Naqbi, submitted a parliamentary proposal to the Minister of Economy, Abdullah bin Touq, to ​​create what might be called a “secret investor” by providing monitoring teams from the ministry that roam between wholesale stores and sell raw materials, through a question she addressed to the minister, during a session The Council, held this evening, focused on the role played by the Ministry of Economy to provide a supportive investment environment for national investors who own small and medium enterprises.

Al-Naqbi confirmed, in her intervention, that her proposal is based on the deployment of supervisory teams affiliated with the ministry in the body of citizen investors, to monitor and control prices, pointing out that through this investor it is possible to detect that the store and the agents of the goods or the producing factories sell production raw materials to citizens at prices more expensive than the prices they set. It sells it to the foreign investor, in order to reset the market with the aim of unifying prices for all investors without distinguishing one investor from another in attracting dealers.

Al-Naqbi said: Prices in the local markets need serious monitoring and accounting, especially the problem of the difference in the price of one product between one person and another, such as some owners of major shops that significantly raise the prices of their products on the basic materials on which the Emirati investor depends, whether on materials food (bread, flour, sugar, meat and oil) that are used in restaurants or manufactured materials (raw tools for construction or the manufacture of clothes or cosmetics), which results in high prices, whether in the product or service provided by the Emirati investor, and therefore the prices differ for merchants, and the purpose of The price difference for the trader is to attract customers and increase the percentage of profit, and this will not be achieved for the Emirati investor as long as the foreign investor gets raw materials at cheaper prices than those offered to the citizen,” considering that this problem has greatly affected the reputation of the citizen investor, who is known to have high prices. Its products or services are much higher compared to its foreign counterpart.”