A member of the Federal National Council, Shatha Al-Naqbi, submitted a parliamentary proposal to the Minister of Economy, Abdullah bin Touq, to ​​create what might be called a “secret investor”, by providing monitoring teams from the ministry, that roam between wholesale stores and the sale of raw materials, in the form of citizen investors, to monitor And monitoring prices, stressing that “it is possible through this investor to discover that agents of goods or producing factories sell production raw materials to citizens at prices that are more expensive than the prices at which they are sold to a foreign investor, in order to reset the market and unify prices for all investors without discrimination.”

Al-Naqbi directed a parliamentary question to the Minister of Economy, during the last session of the Federal National Council, and confirmed in its text that “the Emirati investor in small and medium enterprises faces great difficulties in promoting his products at reasonable prices, as a result of unfair competition with some foreign investors, due to their great experience in the market, and their solidarity and support.” to each other,” wondering about the role played by the Ministry of Economy to provide a supportive investment environment for national investors who own small and medium enterprises.

Al-Naqbi told “Emirates Today” that “the UAE is characterized by an active, developed, prosperous and attractive economic environment for foreign investment, which has made it the first economy in the Arab world, and occupies an advanced position in the world, and when talking about the emerging Emirati investor, we note that he faces fierce competition from investors.” Foreigners with extensive experience in the market, join hands and support each other ».

It confirmed the sale of raw materials for food and production products to Emirati investors at prices that far exceed their foreign counterparts.

And she continued, “The citizen incurs the price difference from the source, and thus sells the product or service at a higher price commensurate with the price of the source, and achieves a lower profit rate, compared to the foreign investor who buys raw materials at low prices, and sells his products at cheaper prices than the products of the citizen investor, thus affecting his project or His trade,” stressing that “prices in the local markets need serious monitoring and accounting, especially the problem of the difference in the price of one product between one person and another, such as some owners of major shops, which raise the prices of their products significantly on the basic materials on which the Emirati investor relies, whether On foodstuffs (rice, flour, sugar, meat, and oil) that are used in restaurants, or manufactured materials (raw construction tools, clothing industry, or cosmetics), which results in high prices, whether in the product or service provided by the Emirati investor, and therefore prices vary For merchants, and the purpose of the price difference for the merchant is to attract customers and increase the percentage of profit, and this will not be achieved for the Emirati investor, as long as the foreign investor obtains raw materials at cheaper prices than the one provided to the citizen, and confirmed that this problem has greatly affected the reputation of the citizen investor who has become It is known that the prices of its products or services are much higher compared to its foreign counterpart.

Al-Naqbi indicated that the state did not fail to provide the necessary support to citizen investors, especially owners of small and medium enterprises, owners of household licenses and productive families that depend on the manufacture of traditional products and popular foods, as it saved them a lot, and allowed them to work from homes, to exempt them from paying shop rent. However, from electricity and water fees, the foreign investor offers the same products and services to the national investor at lower prices, because he buys raw materials at cheaper prices from the source.

Al-Naqbi suggested that the Ministry of Economy create what might be called a “secret investor”, by providing monitoring teams from the ministry that roam between wholesale stores and the sale of raw materials, in the form of citizen investors, to monitor and control prices, similar to the “secret shopper” model launched by His Highness. His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, to enhance the efficiency and sustainability of government services.

And she said, “Through the secret investor, it is possible to detect price differences in products and services by agents of the producing goods or factories, and to reset the market with the aim of unifying prices.”

random earnings

A member of the Federal National Council, Shatha Al-Naqbi, confirmed that the cheap prices provided by restaurants for breakfast meals during the month of Ramadan reveal the extent of the random determination of profit margins for the owners of these restaurants, without adhering to any controls, explaining that the prices of these meals,

(which includes rice, meat, dates and drinks), the profit during the holy month ranged between eight and 15 dirhams, while it doubled after the month of Ramadan, calling on the Ministry of Economy to put in place a mechanism to monitor and hold local markets accountable, with the aim of protecting investors from entrepreneurs from random changes in prices. .