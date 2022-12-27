A member of the Federal National Council, Kifah Muhammad Al-Zaabi, submitted a parliamentary proposal to the Minister of Education, Dr. Ahmed Abdullah Belhoul Al-Falasi, to separate the curricula of the Arabic language and the Islamic and national educations, as well as restore recitation, calligraphy, dictation and expression classes, with the help of Emirati cadres of senior citizens and retirees formerly working in The educational field, to teach these subjects.

On the other hand, the Ministry of Education considered the “integrated curricula” mechanism a modern educational method followed in many countries, stressing that this system is currently subject to evaluation through retrospective reports from educational institutions and schools, as well as through the formation of a committee from outside the ministry composed of experts.

In detail, a member of the Federal National Council, Kifah Mohammed Al Zaabi, confirmed that linking the future of students with the identity, history, language and culture of the UAE is one of the most important goals that the Ministry of Education is working to promote, especially since consolidating the Emirati identity and culture among students is a top priority, noting that What is currently being achieved in the educational field does not achieve the desired goals in this matter, because the Ministry has merged these curricula into one book that is given to first through fourth grade students, thus creating a major problem facing the education sector, related to strengthening the Emirati identity.

Al-Zaabi said: “The strategic directions of the Ministry of Education emphasized linking education to the national identity, the culture of the Emirati society, customs and traditions, considering that this link is an educational and educational priority, but on the ground, we find that the Ministry has integrated the curricula of the Arabic language, Islamic education and social studies into one curriculum for students of grades from The first through the fourth primary, under a curriculum called (Salama Series), and this merger is contrary to the leadership’s directives in preserving our national identity, our culture, and our Islamic values, and contradicts the efforts of the country in which the Arab Reading Challenge is held, and which hosts the Sharjah and Abu Dhabi International Book Fairs and the Dubai International Award for the Holy Qur’an. ».

She added, “When a young student sees that three subjects have been combined into one book with very few pages, and in return he finds two books for mathematics and the same in science, this means that we are giving a veiled message to young people that these three subjects are not important, and therefore the ministry must quickly remedy this. The matter is to return to the traditional system, because sometimes thinking inside the box is the best solution to problems,” stressing that the marginalization of the Arabic language and Islamic education and the reduction of the quota for its classes affected education and the values ​​on which children are raised in society.

Al-Zaabi stated that she had submitted a parliamentary proposal to the Minister of Education regarding the necessity of separating the curricula of the Arabic language and the Islamic and national educations, as well as restoring recitation, calligraphy, dictation and expression classes, with the help of Emirati cadres of senior citizens and retirees formerly working in the educational field, to teach these subjects, and open channels of communication with Parents directly and listen to the challenges they face, stressing the importance of children learning about their religion because religion is the fortress that protects this society, and for them to speak the correct Arabic language and be proud of their national identity.

Finally, a video spread on social media platforms of an intervention in which a member of the Federal National Council, Kifah Al Zaabi, asked a parliamentary question to the Minister of Education, which read: “In a country where the Abu Dhabi and Sharjah International Book Fairs, the Dubai International Prize for the Holy Qur’an and the Arab Reading Challenge are held, the Ministry Education by merging the curricula of Islamic education, the Arabic language, and social studies into one curriculum, which contradicts the state’s directives and its constant interest in young people, raising them on Islamic values, customs and traditions, and preserving the Arabic language. What are the reasons for the ministry’s approach to merging Islamic education, Arabic language, and social studies in one book? during one exam?

Citizens and residents praised the demand for merging the curricula of Islamic education, the Arabic language and social studies, considering that this touches the pulse of society and its requests, as they unanimously agreed on their personal pages on social media platforms that the integration of the three subjects (Arabic language, Islamic education and national education) has repercussions that do not affect the quality of the output. Education for the citizen and Arab student, not only, but its effects may pose a threat to the Emirati identity, which was confirmed by an account in the name of “Omar Al Balushi”, who said: “This issue is considered very sensitive and important at a time when the borders between cultures have faded, some of which are about to become extinct due to the dominance of culture. The Western world that carries some positives, but it cannot in any way because of the many negatives that come with it, replace our Emirati and Islamic culture, or bestow upon us what we enjoy in terms of security, safety, respect, tolerance and coexistence in light of this beautiful culture of ours », pointing out that «integrating Islamic studies, social and national studies, and the Arabic language into a single curriculum for younger students in first-cycle schools may have a negative impact on the quality of learning and development. Teaching these subjects, whether to teachers or learners, may harm the values ​​of Emirati society in the long term, which requires study and analysis by specialists.

While an account in the name of “Khadija Al-Tunaiji” warned of the suffering of children and students in the near future, which she described as “the loss of Arab and Islamic identity,” stressing that “the Ministry of Education system has become a mere imitation of the curricula of other countries, without taking Emirati culture and identity into consideration.” This was supported by an account in the name of “Suleiman Al-Dhahouri”, who said: “Thanks to this merging of curricula, we are clearly suffering from identity challenges, and it is better to return to the traditional system in order to ensure that the new generation is brought up on our religion, language and authentic values.” These curricula lead to the alienation of the child from his Islamic and Arab identity, to the loss of his belonging and patriotism, and to the creation of a generation that does not know its culture.

Integrated curricula

The Ministry of Education confirmed that the mechanism of integrated curricula based on creating a unified context in one story through which the concepts of Islamic education and social studies and the promotion of the Arabic language are communicated, is a modern method followed in many countries, and its adoption does not mean that there is any shortage of these subjects, because the standards The requirements for these disciplines are included in this curriculum, stressing that this system comes within the framework of the Ministry’s keenness to develop the curricula on an ongoing basis.

The Ministry stated that it developed the experience of integrated curricula in seven schools to implement it in stages, and is now working on evaluating this experience and receiving retrospective reports from educational institutions and schools, in addition to forming a committee from outside the Ministry composed of experts to evaluate this mechanism, and to make a comparison between the results of the previous curriculum and the new curriculum. .

The Ministry stressed that the national identity and the Arabic language are among the priorities of the wise leadership’s directions, and the Ministry is keen to communicate with parents, and therefore the experience will be evaluated, especially the “Salama Series”, stressing that the integration of these curricula does not mean the marginalization of the national identity and language, and the idea is to communicate concepts through One story through which we can build Arabic language skills and address Islamic subjects and social studies.

