Sumaya Hareb Al Suwaidi, a member of the Federal National Council, told Emirates Today that she intends to present three proposals to the Minister of Community Development, Shamma bint Suhail Al Mazrouei, during the council session scheduled for tomorrow, regarding the services of the Early Intervention Center at the Ras Al Khaimah Center for the Disabled, which are: Increasing the number of children’s sessions in the center, providing an additional classroom to accommodate the number of students, and increasing the number of specialists.

Al-Suwaidi said that the Early Intervention Center is the only government center in the emirate, and that registration is available throughout the year, adding that the number of its students exceeded 100 children.

She emphasized that the low level of the center’s services reduces the chances of making a positive change or improvement in the children’s condition, adding that her first proposal would be to provide an additional classroom to accommodate the number of students, and to enable the center to develop its services in accordance with the approved standards.

She explained that «the child receives one session per week of 30 minutes, and the center has reduced the number of sessions due to the increasing number of students in classrooms. In addition, the support services staff perform multiple functions to follow up on cases,” noting that it is difficult for students to acquire sufficient cognitive, linguistic, motor, sensory and emotional skills.

She added that her second proposal would be to increase the number of individual sessions for children, to be two sessions per week as a minimum, not one session.

She said that the aim of her proposal is to make a difference in the condition of the child before the start of his educational journey, noting that studies have shown that the services that the child receives in the center before entering school contribute to improving his condition, qualifying him for the education stage, and saving time and effort for the state and the family. It allows modifying children’s behavior.

She added that her third proposal is to increase the number of specialists in the center, with the aim of striking a balance between their number and the number of children, in order to provide a suitable environment for developing students’ skills, developing their behavior, and alleviating the psychological burdens on parents.

She explained that the number of specialists currently in the early intervention unit is not commensurate with the number of students enrolled in it, which negatively affects services and reduces the number and duration of children’s sessions.