A member of the Federal National Council, Aisha Al-Bairaq, called on the Emirates Foundation for School Education to reconsider the system of recruitment, promotions and evaluation of teachers, whether at the level of workers present in the field or those coming from outside the field, stressing that performance appraisal programs are unfair to workers in the educational field, especially For citizens, especially in light of the establishment’s advertisements for vacancies in leadership positions, while ignoring the advancement and development of national cadres who work for it without due promotion for 12 years.

In detail, Al-Bairaq confirmed that despite the efforts made by the Emirates Foundation for School Education in developing and training school leaders, supervising them and following up on their work, they recently offered vacancies for “school leaders” in the media, expressing their surprise at offering these vacancies to attract new external cadres. instead of benefiting from its programs for preparing and training school leaders.

Al-Bairaq said, in a parliamentary question, which she directed to the Minister of State for Public Education and Advanced Technology, Chairperson of the Board of Directors of the Emirates Foundation for School Education, Sarah bint Youssef Al-Amiri, during the session of the Federal National Council, the day before yesterday: “Vacancy positions were offered externally without the benefit of the national cadres working in the institution mainly from them. It affects the building of trust between the employee and the workplace, which is the most important axis in implementing the vision and strategy of any institution. How do the employees in the institution who have been trusted to manage and lead the school and deal with all challenges accept that their institution has attracted leaders from outside it, while there are leaders who have been trained as a second class And did she gain the necessary experience that qualifies her for apprenticeship?

She mentioned that there are national cadres who used to work as teachers and academic assistants, and they were assigned by the Ministry of Education to leadership positions as school principals for periods of about five years, without confirming them or granting them a job degree, so if the Ministry believes that they are not fit for the positions they were assigned to, then why did they continue? In their job positions for these years, it was better to clarify matters for them and remove them from these positions, instead of continuing for many years with functional stagnation, and in the end others are attracted from abroad to do their jobs.

Al-Bairaq called on the Emirates Foundation for School Education to reconsider the teacher evaluation system and employment requirements, whether at the level of workers in the field or those coming from outside the field, stressing that performance evaluation programs are unfair to workers in the educational field, especially to citizens.

She said: “The system of financial grades, equality and justice must also be reviewed between school employees, including teachers and administrators, and among the institution’s employees, especially in the system of promotions and financial grades, and the judgment on work force and performance, and that the future structure of schools and the teacher’s professional path be clear and evident, in a way that guarantees investment National human resources and preparing them for the future in order to implement the fourth principle of the fifty principles based on the institution’s main role and its primary function is to operate, develop and support schools.

second grade development

The Minister of State for General Education and Advanced Technology, Chairperson of the Board of Directors of the Emirates Foundation for School Education, Sarah bint Youssef Al-Amiri, confirmed in her response to the question that the Foundation pays great attention to developing the second grade of leaders working in all schools in the country, and works to enable them to fill jobs, stressing that the Foundation This year, it added 140 teachers to fill positions in grades one and two and school leaders.

The minister added: “The vacancy announcements put forward by the institution were in 2021 before I assumed the presidency of this institution, and we are building on the capabilities and experiences accumulated in the institution, which is the main driver of education in the country, and the institution has taken the initiative to reformulate the career progression with clarity and transparency and address the challenges that have been faced.” mention it.”