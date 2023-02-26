A member of the Federal National Council, Aisha Muhammad Al-Mulla, suggested that the government review the procedures and mechanisms for granting golden residency to the category of humanitarian pioneers, to make them more appropriate to the concepts of volunteer work prevailing inside and outside the country, and she also called for the importance of allocating an exceptional leave for volunteer work, which allows employees of government agencies to devote themselves to doing Volunteer work in times of emergencies and important events, in accordance with controls and procedures set by the concerned government agencies.

She stressed that establishing a culture of volunteer work among the various individuals and groups of citizens and residents in the country contributes greatly to promoting sustainable development and building a better future for new generations, especially in light of the presence of many volunteer organizations that organize volunteer work and community service activities across the country. Country.

She told “Emirates Today” that “establishing a culture of voluntary work among individuals is a matter that reflects the true identity of the UAE, which, since its founding by the founding father, the late Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan, may God rest his soul, was synonymous with goodness and giving, and has now become thanks to the directives of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, President of the State, and His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, are among the most important and most humanitarian giving countries, appreciation for others and support for those in need all over the world. Volunteering also contributes to making society more peaceful, reassuring, and confident in its children, in addition to achieving many positive effects for volunteer individuals.

She added: «In recent years, the world has witnessed successive events that greatly affected community safety and with it increased health and economic crises and problems in many countries, and societies whose members enjoy a culture of volunteer work, including our country, were the most able and quick to overcome any negative effects, which is something It deserves appreciation and striving to double awareness, governmental and community efforts to expand the concepts of volunteering to be a moral and societal commitment towards every individual and institution in the country.

Al-Mulla explained that to enhance the concepts of volunteer work and motivate individuals to engage in this work, the government must provide more incentives, especially administrative ones, foremost of which is increasing the free hours of employees of ministries and government agencies to carry out volunteer work, as well as allocating exceptional leave for volunteer work.

And she continued: «It is remarkable that the human resources law in the federal government granted employees many job rights, especially with regard to vacations on various occasions and personal events, as Article 34 of this law allocated eight types of leave to employees (annual, sick, work injury, study). , sabbatical, giving birth, paternity, mourning, kit, hajj), but it did not allocate exceptional leave for voluntary work, despite its extreme social and humanitarian importance, especially in emergency situations such as what happened in the (Covid-19) pandemic, and the important events hosted by the state ». , calling on the government to adopt its proposal regarding the creation of an exceptional leave for voluntary work, and to include it among the official leaves for workers in government agencies. She also called for a review of the procedures and mechanisms for granting golden residency to the category of humanitarian pioneers and distinguished volunteers who have five years or 500 hours of volunteer work in their countries, stressing that «this procedure is not in line with international and Emirati concepts of volunteer work, and it also has direct and indirect societal and economic impacts. ».

She said: “Volunteering is defined as those humanitarian efforts that are made by members of society, individually or collectively, and depend on desire and self-motivation, whether this motive is conscious or subconscious, and the concept of volunteer work is every individual or group activity without material or functional compensation.” It aims to achieve a benefit for others, and therefore it is not preferable to link work and voluntary effort to obtaining any advantages or benefits.

She added, “The most important thing is the mechanism to ensure the credibility of the voluntary work carried out by individuals outside the country, and because of it they may obtain golden residencies that extend for 10 years, giving them the right to live and search for job opportunities, which creates challenges in the labor market and the Emiratisation file.”