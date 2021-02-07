A member of the Federal National Council, Shatha Saeed Alai Al Naqbi, informed «Emirates Today» that it intends to direct a parliamentary question to the Minister of Climate Change and Environment, Dr. Abdullah Belhaif Al Nuaimi, during a session held by the Federal National Council tomorrow, about the cause of a decision issued by the Ministry in 2019 regarding the prevention of fishing Underneath the commercial ships, in the denial or difficulty of obtaining more than 1,450 fishermen from small fish used as a “live bait” for catching large fish in the country, stressing that “the most prominent consequences of this decision is the large number of imports of large fish from abroad, despite their widespread presence on the coast Country”.

During the session, members of the Council will discuss a draft federal law regarding access to genetic resources and their derivatives, fair and equitable sharing of benefits arising from their use, and the topic of the Ministry of Climate Change and Environment policy on achieving sustainable development of fishery, animal and agricultural resources.

Council member, Shatha Saeed Alai Al-Naqbi, addressed a parliamentary question to the Minister of Climate Change and Environment, about “the challenges of large fishing using live bait”, especially in the eastern coast of the country, in light of a decision issued two years ago that prohibits fishing under ships and commercial boats, which are usually At its bottom are the small fish used as “live bait”, where they feed on the plankton in them.

Al-Naqbi confirmed that her question conveys the concerns and complaints of more than 1,450 owners of fishing licenses on the eastern coast of the country, asking: “How does the fisherman practice his work when he is unable to obtain the bait that helps him earn his livelihood?”

“The UAE has a huge fish wealth, and therefore administrative and legislative means must be provided to optimally exploit this wealth, and this will not be done through decisions that cause restrictions to the fishermen and resort to importing large fish from abroad,” she said.

She added: “I met a large number of affected fishermen on the eastern coast of the country, and they told me that they used to catch large fish on the use of live bait, which is small fish such as sardines, and they obtained this bait daily by fishing it from the bottom of ships and commercial boats, because It feeds on plankton attached to the bottom of ships, until a ministerial decision was issued in 2019 prohibiting fishing under commercial ships. The problem of fishermen’s difficulty in obtaining live bait easily, which negatively affected their livelihood.

And Al-Naqbi added: “With the emergence of this problem, fishermen have a solution of two: using an artificial bait – and they usually do not resort to it, since it is 90% less effective than live bait, and wastes the time, effort and money of the fisherman – or searching for live bait, and catching it from a breakwater. Especially in the absence of farms or hatcheries to raise small fish, which consumes time, effort and cost, as every fisherman has to devote a day or two to search for live bait and get it before going out to catch big fish, something he used to do in the past in one day that happens During him on the bait and out for hunting ».

The council moves to the item of draft laws referred by the committees, where a draft federal law is discussed regarding access to genetic resources and their derivatives and the fair and equitable sharing of benefits arising from their use.





