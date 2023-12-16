On Friday evening, Gottlief said in a tweet on the “X” platform, previously “Twitter”,: “Why is the Israeli army spokesman publishing at this time the tragic news about accidental killings?”

The representative from the Likud Party added, “The speaker’s announcement does not serve any purpose at this stage of the Gaza war,” and she also asked: “How does this strengthen the soldiers of the Israeli army? What purpose does it serve?”

The representative considered that “there is no purpose other than stopping the fighting much sooner than it should end.”

The Israeli army announced on Friday that it had killed 3 hostages held by Hamas in Gaza, after mistakenly identifying them as posing a threat.

He stated that the three victims were Yotam Haim, Samer Talalqa, and Alon Shamrez, all of whom were kidnapped on October 7, when Hamas launched a surprise attack on southern Israel.

The army expressed its condolences to the families of the hostages killed during the battles, saying that there would be “full transparency” in the investigation of the incident.

The incident caused a state of anger in Israel, as Tel Aviv witnessed demonstrations by the families of the hostages on Friday, increasing pressure on the government of Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu to conclude a new deal with Hamas.