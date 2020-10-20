Bollywood actor Sanjay Dutt is battling lame cancer, but now his health is improving. It is known that Sanjay told in August that he is taking a break for some time from his work for the treatment of lung cancer. However, even in this difficult time, he is constantly working. Recently there was news that Sanjay has only 6 months time, now a close member of his family has given his response.

According to the report, a family member said that there were reports that he had only 6 months to live or only this month was left, but that was never the case. His treatment started in Mumbai only after he was diagnosed with lung cancer, which is having good effect. Today he went for the test, whose results have come out very well. His health is improving with the blessings of God and blessings of the people.

Let us know that recently Sanjay Dutt has returned to Mumbai from Dubai. A video of him was also fiercely viral on social media, in which famous hairstylist Alim Hakim was seen outside the salon. The video shows him walking out of the salon after getting a haircut. Moving towards his car, Sanjay Dutt speaks such a thing, which makes everyone laugh. He says, “I am not sick now, don’t write like that.” Hearing this, everyone starts laughing.

Apart from this, Alim Hakim shared a video of Sanjay Dutt on Instagram account, in which Sanjay Dutt is seen saying, ‘Hi, I am Sanjay Dutt. It was nice to be back at the salon. I have come for a haircut. If you are watching it, it is a recent mark of my life, but I will beat it. ‘

He then talked about his films. Sanjay Dutt said that I am growing my beard for KGF Chapter 2, I have shaved but I need it for my look in the film, which we are starting in November. I am very happy to be back on set. Tomorrow, I will be dubbing for ‘Shamshera’ which will be quite fun.